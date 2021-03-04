Original 1986 Toyota Supra Had One Owner for 30 Years, Looking for Another

The Toyota Supra is presently enjoying all the attention owed to a relatively new model that has all the makings of a great collectible. At least a collectible in theory, as we doubt many of the close to 9,000 units sold so far will be boasting decades from now the same hardware they originally came with.
There’s something about Toyota Supras that seems to scream “customize me!” The Japanese sports car has been the object of desire for nondescript shops all over America, regardless of its generation, as the perfect canvas on which engineering and design ideas to be tried. And this is partially why one has to look long and hard to find a really unspoiled Supra.
The one we have here might just be that, and unspoiled in this case is mostly owed to the fact it has been in possession of a single owner for the past 30 years. An owner who apparently didn’t see the need to tamper with the car in any significant way.
We’re told this Supra is wearing the original white paint, over a gray interior. Also original is the engine under the hood, the 6-cylinder 3.0-liter backed by an automatic transmission. According to the available information, the Supra’s odometer shows about 41,000 miles (66,000 km) of use, and that allegedly is the actual mileage.
As for creature comforts, the car is equipped with air-conditioning, cassette player, a spare tire and the jack to go with it. For the driver’s convenience, there are cruise control, lumbar support, and traction control.
This well-preserved Supra example is presently for sale on Gateway Classic Cars. The asking price is of just $15,000, and to entice buyers even more, a vehicle history report is thrown into the fray, showing it was not involved in any accidents.
