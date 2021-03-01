1992 Toyota Supra White Package Is as Pure Inside as Outside, Going for $13K

It’s been ages since the Toyota Supra first came to be, but the moniker keeps stirring all kinds of emotions even now. True to its name (supra is a Latin prefix meaning “on” or “above”), the car always managed to steal the spotlight, even in the years when it was off the market.
Born in 1978, the Supra lasted until the early 2000s, when it was discontinued. Thanks to a deal struck with BMW, the Japanese got back on the Supra train in 2019, when they presented the new interpretation as one of the most anticipated car launches of that year.
Since then, the American market swallowed just under 10,000 of them. That might seem like nothing, but given the segment this thing plays it, it’s quite the accomplishment. One that seems not to have affected the appetite people have for the older ones.
If you’re in the market for an aging Supra that looks like it just rolled off the assembly lines, the one we have here might be just the thing.
You’re looking at one made in 1992, a third-generation wearing something called the white package. These visual enhancements came about in Toyota’s lineup in the late 1980s and just as the name says, they were all about giving the cars an appearance of purity with all the white used on the body.
White-package Supras came paired with new interior colors, one of which, blue, became the only one available for these models starting 1991. Just like the one we have here.
You’re looking at a Toyota that over the course of its live had just two owners. It’s been driven for 204,000 miles (328,000 km) since new, and more importantly we’re told no changes whatsoever were made to it.
The 1992 Toyota Supra White Package is for sale on Gateway Classic Cars, and it’s going for just $13,000.
