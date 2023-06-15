Opel Planning EV Variants for Every Model by 2024, 15 Electrified Models by End of Year

They say change is inevitable, and if there's anything we've learned as a species in our time here on earth, its tech is unstoppable. Over the last couple of decades, the automotive industry has been engulfed in the world of tech, and other than shifting to electric propulsion, the automobile is becoming more intelligent by the day.
With the 2035 deadline approaching fast, more and more automakers are streamlining their product lines with the changing times. On June 15, through a press release, Opel announced its plan to offer a battery-electric variant of every model in 2024.
The German automaker made public that the Opel Crossland B-SUV will come with an all-electric powertrain in 2024. There's more. Every Opel model in the brand's product portfolio with the Blitz will also have a battery-electric variant by next year.
This comes a month after the automaker announced its plans to produce a battery-electric version of the Opel Grandland in 2024. Opel's parent company Stellantis is investing about €130 million ($142 million) in the Eisenach plant for the Grandland e-SUV (based on the STLA Medium EV platform).
Florian Huettl, Opel CEO, said. "With the successor to the Crossland, we will make the fun of battery-electric driving available across our entire model range – and give our customers access to locally emissions-free mobility in every one of our models."
Opel already has a broad portfolio of battery-electric vehicles, including the Rocks Electric quadricycle, the Combo-e Life, the Zafira-e Life, and the Corsa and Mokka battery-electric versions.
The new Astra Electric (currently available to order) joins an already bulging fleet, with the Grandland Compact SUV following suit next year with an all-electric variant. That's not all. Battery-electric versions of the commercial fleet, which includes the Combo-e, Rocks Electric Cargo, Mavano-e, and Vivaro-e, are also available to order.
Besides the all-electric variants on its portfolio, Opel also has emissions-free alternatives, such as the GSe sub-brand that features the Astra GSe, Astra Sports Tourer GSe, and the Grandland GSe.
Previously a badge-engineered Renault Traffic and currently based on the Citroen Jumpy, the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen commercial vehicle is already on the road. Opel says a large fuel cell transporter will also be available in 2024.
Opel also plans to introduce 48V hybrids to join its all-electric fleet, starting with the recently announced Opel Corsa (F-generation). The Corsa nameplate that has been running since 1982 has lived most of its life under General Motors.
The updated 2024 Corsa is a thoroughly revamped subcompact with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission offering more power and range.
Potential owners will have a choice of variants ranging from an all-electric, hybrid, and highly efficient combustion engine variant which the German automaker says is unrivaled in its segment.
The Rüsselsheim-based automaker plans to offer 15 electrified models by the end of 2023. The Blitz brand is committed to providing a fully-electric fleet in the continent by 2028.
