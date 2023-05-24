2024 Opel Corsa Adopts the Corporate Vizor Look, Has Updated Powertrains

The updated 2024 Opel Corsa (F generation) is a thoroughly upgraded subcompact now, with 48V mild-hybrid engines, a new dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a better EV across the board – more powerful and with a higher range.
The German automaker has sold the Opel Corsa nameplate for more than four decades since the model debuted in 1982. Over the years, it has had a tumultuous existence across A to F iterations and under various brands like Vauxhall, Chevrolet, and Holden. Most notably, it has lived almost its entire life under the General Motors corporate umbrella – but that changed right when Opel was diligently preparing the latest Corsa F generation on the G2XX platform from GM.
The sale of Opel and Vauxhall to France's Groupe PSA changed all that as development had to be restarted on the PSA CMP (EMP1) architecture instead. Fast forward to the present day, and now Opel lives under a different shelter – the mega-corporation Stellantis formed through the merger of PSA and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles). Well, all the behind-the-scenes games are pretty much irrelevant now that Opel's supermini is fresher than a lime slice wedged inside a summer (non-alcoholic) cocktail.
So, meet the new 2024 Opel Corsa, which is not all-new because we are dealing with the mid-cycle facelift. Do not let the new Vizor face fool you; this is still the Corsa F underneath, albeit thoroughly updated and upgraded inside and out, plus under the skin. Let us start with the obvious – the Opel Vizor brand styling is front and center, while the rear also benefits from a redesign. Plus, the glare-free Intelli-Lux LED matrix headlights are "also even better and more precise – now with 14 LED elements."
Moving inside, the 10-inch touchscreen of the infotainment system incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while compatible smartphones can also be recharged without cables. The highlight is the optional fully digital cockpit with new infotainment provided by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. Interestingly, unlike other mid-cycle refreshments, only one new body color is offered with the 2024 Corsa – a not-so-interesting Grafik Grey shade.
Anyway, luckily, under the hood, there are many more novelties. For starters, the ICE-powered engine options feature mild hybrid 48-volt technology, and the 74 kW (100 ps/99 hp) or 100 kW (136 ps/134 hp) mills get access to a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. Of course, the star attraction is the Corsa-e, which is now simply called Corsa Electric and – mirroring the revised Peugeot e-208 – comes with more power and an improved EV range. More precisely, it has surged from 100 kW to 115 kW (156 ps/154 hp), and the WLTP rating has jumped from 357 to 402 km (222 to 250 miles). Not bad, right?
