One-Owner 2009 Mazdaspeed3 Shows Only 94,100 Miles, It's Surprisingly Stock

An underrated car that paved the way for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine in the Ford Focus RS, the Mazdaspeed3 is a hard sell on the used market because many people have modified the bejesus out of it. This rule of thumb doesn’t apply to the 2009 model before your eyes, which differs from the bone-stock spec only through the tint on the rear windows. 44 photos



Offered with WeatherTech winter floor mats, an extra set of 17-inch alloys with snow tires, and two keys, the one-owner car was rear-ended by a truck in 2015 according to the CarFax report. Following the unfortunate accident, everything was fixed professionally to ensure the vehicle’s roadworthiness.



Given the age of this particular Mazdaspeed3, there is a little wear and tear that needs to be taken into consideration before placing a bid. The rear hatch and rear-window tint present scrapes and scratches, the driver’s seat needs some tender loving care, the weatherstripping on both front doors has to be replaced, and the bushings for the trailing arms are past their prime as well.



As far as rust is concerned, superficial corrosion on the underside shouldn’t pose a problem anytime soon. If you’re wondering why the seller has chosen to move on from his well-maintained Mazdaspeed3, “the reason I listed on Cars & Bids is because I was hoping to find a buyer who can understand that this car represents an unusual combination of benefits.”



Currently sitting at $4,666 after 11 bids, this blast from the not-so-distant past crank out 263 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the front wheels by a six-speed manual transmission, and cornering is a delight in its own right thanks to a torque-sensing conical limited-slip differential supplied by



