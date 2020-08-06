Family Friendly Tank Comes with All the Luxuries of Home

One-Off Caroplane Is Part Chevy Tracker, Part Cirrus SR22 Airplane

It is a plane? Is it a car? No, it’s not Superman, it’s a very strange-looking but perfectly road-legal caroplane. And it could be yours if you have the money to spare. 8 photos



One thing is for sure with such a vehicle: you will get a response wherever you go, because people won’t be able to stop staring. Whether that kind of attention is worth upwards of $10K is up to you. For whatever reason, the fascination for the odd combination of a personal vehicle and a small-size airplane holds strong. If you think about it, in inspired the world’s very first actual flying car, the Aerocar This one doesn’t fly, but it looks like it could and this should be the next best thing. It’s a combination of a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker and a 2003 Cirrus SR22 airplane, and it was built in 2018. On paper, at the very least, you’re getting a recent vehicle if you do decide to splurge.The owner has listed it on eBay (for the second time in as many weeks) and the bidding is now at $9,500, but the reserve has not been met yet. This is also why it failed to secure a buyer the first time it was listed; put it simply, it failed to get enough attention.Considering how weird it looks, it’s surprising. The caroplane is a Tracker in the front and a Cirrus in the back, and is listed as a coupe with seating for three. There’s a 4-cylinder engine, presumably the original one from the Tracker, with automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. There’s also A/C, backup camera, seatbelts, a PA system and, why yes, sirens. Just as importantly, the caroplane is road-legal.With 5,000 miles (8,046 km) on the clock and a Blue Angels theme on the body, it’s described as the perfect vehicle to “drive anywhere” and “drive daily,” but also for car shows and advertising use. “unbelievable response to this car only one in the world,” the private seller says in the description.One thing is for sure with such a vehicle: youget a response wherever you go, because people won’t be able to stop staring. Whether that kind of attention is worth upwards of $10K is up to you.

