One-of-Few 1943 Harley-Davidson E Is Now Worth 517 Times More Than New

Some people believe Harley-Davidson managed to survive the hard decades of the first half of last century thanks to the arrival on the scene of the Knucklehead engine. Others place this achievement on the fact that the bike maker was favored by the American military during the Second World War. Or maybe it’s a combination of these two factors, but the reality remains: despite all odds, Harley is still here.
Considering all the struggles the company went through back in the 1930s and 1940s, it’s no wonder people are willing to pay big money to get their hands on a two-wheeler from that era, especially one that is as rare as they get.
At the beginning of May, auction house Mecum held its massive motorcycle auction in Las Vegas. Just to give you an idea of how successful the event was, consider the fact the top ten best-selling bikes managed to raise together close to two million dollars. And of these ten, eight were Harley-Davidsons.
The E Model you’re looking at here came in second, right after the Strap Tank that earned $297,000. This particular one sold for $220,000, 517 times over its original MSRP from 1943 ($425 back then), or 34 times over the inflation-adjusted price of the thing.
Why so much? Well, first of all, this is one of just 158 units built for civilian use, because all of Harley’s attention was focused on making two-wheelers for the Army’s war efforts. Then comes the fact it has been in a museum since 1993, and got restored over the years to look as amazing as it does today.
Sporting gray paint all over, the Knucklehead, serial number 43E1134, wears all the marks of a motorcycle of its era. Like all other civilian models made back then, it comes with military-inspired elements, such as painted tank plates, no stainless steel trim, and black air cleaner. The bike has no lamps on the front fender, ribbed steel was used for the floorboards, and the hand levers and brackets come in painted steel.
Given how this particular bike is described as “quite possibly the rarest of all Knuckleheads,” chances are it will pop into the open once again not long from now, hoping to land its new owner a profit. We’ll keep an eye out and update you when that happens.
