One More Carmaker Will Allow Drivers to Unlock Vehicles With an iPhone

The tech revolution has changed a lot in the car industry as well, and while many expect the debut of the highly anticipated Apple Car to be a major turning point for the entire automotive sector, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is slowly but surely expanding in this side of the industry.
Back in 2020, Apple rolled out support for digital car keys, essentially allowing customers to unlock their cars with nothing but an iPhone.
Needless to say, before this feature can even work, carmakers themselves need to adopt the technology, and the first one to do it was none other than BMW.
It goes without saying that the adoption of digital car keys is progressing slowly, especially because it can only happen on new cars. But as it turns out, Apple is hard at work with carmakers out there to bring the technology to more vehicles, and the next big name to offer it is none other than Genesis.
According to a recent report, Apple documents are now indicating that Hyundai’s luxury brand will soon support digital car keys as well, therefore allowing customers to lock and unlock the doors of their cars using a smartphone.
The feature works on any iPhone 11 and newer, including the recently-announced iPhone 13. And thanks to support for Ultra-Wideband in iOS 15, the whole thing is even more convenient, as the contactless experience works without the need for getting your hands on the iPhone.
Of course, it will probably take a while until the first Genesis models with digital car key support will land on the market, but right now, the good news is that more and more carmakers are slowly adopting the new technology.
In the long term, there’s hope the traditional car keys would completely be replaced by our smartphones, though there’s no doubt it’ll probably take decades before this transition is complete.
