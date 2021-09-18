Waze Police Reports Could Be Banned in One More Country

France will soon block the reporting of police checks for alcohol and drugs on traffic navigation apps like Waze and Coyote, and according to a local official, Belgium could do the same in the coming months.
The Belgian authorities have started considering a potential ban on certain police reports on mobile apps, with Minister of Mobility Georges Gilkinet recently telling the local media that a study has already been demanded to determine if such a block can be implemented or not.
While at this point it’s too early to tell how the ban could be introduced in apps like Waze and Coyote, there’s a chance Belgium follows in the footsteps of France and only limits the reporting feature for activities like police checks for alcohol and drugs.
The typical reports for speed traps could still be allowed, though Gilkinet explains that in many cases, drivers turn to navigation apps specifically to avoid being fined when breaking the law.
In France, the police reporting feature will be blocked in Waze during certain hours when the local law enforcement conducts operations specifically to perform alcohol and drug checks. Furthermore, the French authorities can expand the restriction in other cases, such as when looking for a fugitive, all in an attempt to make it harder to figure out where the police checks are located.
Neither Google nor Waze commented on the ban in France or the new proposal in Belgium.
However, applications like Waze indeed promote safer driving by providing users with alerts concerning their routes in advance. In addition to police checks, such services also allow the reporting of other hazards on the road, including potholes, roadkill, accidents, and broken traffic lights.
A decision on whether Belgium bans certain police checks on Waze and Coyote will be made later this year after the study commissioned by the government is complete. If such a decision gets the go-ahead, it’s likely to come into effect next year.
