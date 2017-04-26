autoevolution

Omologato Continues Motorsport Sponsorship, Launches Special Chronograph

 
26 Apr 2017
by
Omologato, a British timepiece company established in 2015, has announced it will continue to sponsor Ecurie Ecosse in its motorsport endeavors.
The racing team is in the LMP3 Cup Championship, and it races with Ligier models. They have just concluded a rewarding weekend, with a double victory in the Henderson LMP3 Cup at Donington Park.

Ecurie Ecosse is celebrating its 60th anniversary of its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and its partners at Omologato could not miss the opportunity to launch a distinctive watch. We are referring to a special edition chronograph, which will come in limited production volumes.

The Edinburgh-based team’s result from Le Mans will be celebrated with a set of Ecurie Ecosse watches. This is not the first time when Omologato launches an exceptional chronograph, and events like these are special to watch fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

The limited-edition item will come with a hand-signed booklet, and it will be packed in a specially made lacquered piano wood box. The watch itself features a Swiss Ronda Quartz movement, and comes in a unique shade.

Clients get to choose between “Sunray Blue” or “Matte White” finish. Both are meant to replicate the timeless colors of the Ecurie Ecosse team.

If you have not heard about Omologato before, you should know that it was founded by Shami Kalra, who has over 25 years of experience in the watchmaking industry. He is passionate about motorsport, and has decided to create timepieces inspired by particular moments in racing.

Omologato also celebrates iconic figures, cars, and locations. In a few words, if you are looking for a chronograph to match your passion for cars and racing, Omologato should be on your short list before making a purchase. Who knows, maybe they have the watch you always dreamed of and never knew.

Each timepiece from Omologato is hand-assembled, and it is placed in a British-designed case. Faces and straps are bespoke, and the current range has over 30 designs, which start at GBP 249 ($320).
