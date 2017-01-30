Maranello 1961 By Omologato Is A Nod To The Prancing Horse's First F1 Title

autoevolution

Inspired by motorsport, iconic racing drivers, and full-on racecars, Omologato watches are unique in their own right. Limited to 250 examples and retailing at £749, the Maranello 1961 is the latest timepiece to be launched by the relatively young British outfit.
Following exquisite watches such as the Can-Am, Ecurie Ecosse, 722, and Hesketh, the Maranello 1961 automatic movement hits all the right notes. Designed as a tribute to all things great about Ferrari’s motorsport history, the 45-mm diameter timepiece will be in Omologato's stock in June 2017.

“Why 1961, though?” The answer to this curiosity is rather simple. The 1961 Formula 1 season marks Ferrari’s first-ever constructors’ title. Then there’s the Scuderia’s drivers for 1961: the legendary Wolfgang von Trips, who died at the Monza circuit that year, and the equally legendary Phil Hill.

Other than himself, von Trips’ collision with Jim Clark’s Lotus-Climax resulted in the death of 14 spectators. Hill kept the Scuderia’s sporting spirit alight by scoring the most points in the 1961 season, thus becoming the first and only American-born driver to do so in F1. Although American and a world champ, Mario Andretti was born in a Croatian village that was then under Italian rule.

“It has been a massive undertaking from the entire Omologato team to produce a timepiece which pays homage to an area steeped in such overwhelming history and success,” said Omologato founder Shami Kalra. And he’s right, you know. Ferrari lives and breathes Formula 1 as if the company’s DNA is made of high-octane jungle juice and on-the-limit racing action.

It’s no wonder, then, that the outer bezel of the Maranello 1961 features the venue of every race of the season, including those won by Ferrari. ”It is truly an honor to present a watch which gives enthusiasts the opportunity to feel a part of one of motorsport's biggest success stories,” concluded Kalra.

 

