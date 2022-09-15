NYC Yellow Cabs May See Fare Hike Soon, Uber and Lyft Laugh Manically

More on this:

1 New York City Wants More Cars and Trucks Off Its Streets, And It's a Huge Deal

2 New Jersey Turnpike: Impromptu American Autobahn or Traffic Riddled Nightmare?

3 Worlds Most Congested, Scariest Auto Bridge Turns 90 Years Old This Month

4 NYPD Seizes Car With Shocking $60,000 in Unpaid Tolls

5 Expensive NYC Bridge Tolls Every Smart Gearhead Must Avoid (And Ways To Get Around Them)