LS-Swapped Checker Marathon Is Better Than Whatever Your UberXL Driver Has

Getting in an Uber or Lyft service car can feel about as memorable as walking onto a dusty city bus. At least the bus won’t charge you 15 dollars for the privilege of traveling five minutes to the grocery store. In days gone by, though, you used to be able to ride around in taxis that were a bit more special than that.
The city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, is located around two hours away from the motor Mecca, Detroit. But it’s where the Checker Motors Corporation called home for almost 90 years. Their most famous creation was the Marathon, a four-door sedan of which more than 90% percent of all made from 1960 to 1982 were destined for taxi service.
In its glory days, the Checker Marathon became the iconic signature taxi vehicle of New York City. Any film involving the city made between the 60s and early 80s featured a Marathon, usually as supplemental B-roll.
The 1978 Marathon A12 we’ve found for you today is surprising because it’s one of the few that were ever purchased by average consumers. It was purchased by a private seller straight from the factory back in 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia.
At some point between 2016 and 2017, the car received a complete frame-off restoration. It was repainted to replicate the classic NYC Taxi, but that’s just the beginning of the modification goodies.
Under the hood is not the 350 Chevy V8 known to sit in the engine bay of Checker Marathons. Instead sits a 5.3-liter LS1 V8 found in the C5 Corvette. Backing up the engine is a 4l60e automatic transmission, front & rear vintage air units, a suspension rebuild with upgraded anti-roll bars, a custom exhaust, hidden stereo, power windows & locks, power seats, and seat heaters.
In short, everything you’d find on a modern sports sedan now finds itself jammed into a timeless form factor that’s bound to turn heads wherever it goes. Today, the car is for sale via Cruisers Specialty Autos LLC in Atlanta.
They politely ask that you call if you’re interested in the price. But say that six figures have already been invested in getting to where the car stands now. Anyone here willing to write a check?
