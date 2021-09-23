Numbers-Matching 1974 BMW R90/6 Is All About German Magic and Vintage Cosmetics

5 2K-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna Is a Rare Carbon-Clad Superbike With 174 HP on Tap

It’s time to spice up your touring experience with a tasty bit of old-school Bavarian goodness. 24 photos



What you see above is a tidy 1974 variant of Motorrad’s lineup, featuring a refurbished powerplant, hard-sided panniers and 31k miles (50,000 km) on the clock. As you’re reading this, the numbers-matching Bavarian is searching for a new home at no reserve, with a current bid of $9,000! If this whole ordeal is starting to make your heart race, be sure to pay the BaT (



To get a clear idea about what we’re dealing with here, we invite you to stick around for a quick analysis of this Beemer’s technical specifications. The ‘74 MY BMW



When the four-stroke mill purrs at 6,500 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 60 ponies will be delivered to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through an enclosed driveshaft. On the other hand, the horizontally-opposed fiend will be more than happy to produce 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of twisting force at approximately 5,500 revs.



The German legend will go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a respectable 5.2 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 116 mph (188 kph). After a copious cocktail of vital liquids, Old-school BMWs are a lot like Converse's beloved Chuck Taylor All-Stars; we'll probably never see them go out of fashion. The House of Munich gave us a plethora of iconic motorcycles during the 20th century, among which you’ll find the magnificent R90/6 – a timeless artifact that’ll hit any petrolhead right in the nostalgia.What you see above is a tidy 1974 variant of Motorrad’s lineup, featuring a refurbished powerplant, hard-sided panniers and 31k miles (50,000 km) on the clock. As you’re reading this, the numbers-matching Bavarian is searching for a new home at no reserve, with a current bid of $9,000! If this whole ordeal is starting to make your heart race, be sure to pay the BaT ( Bring A Trailer ) website a visit before Saturday, September 25.To get a clear idea about what we’re dealing with here, we invite you to stick around for a quick analysis of this Beemer’s technical specifications. The ‘74 MY BMW R90/6 comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 898cc boxer-twin engine that packs dual Bing carburetors and two valves per cylinder head.When the four-stroke mill purrs at 6,500 rpm, a maximum power output figure of 60 ponies will be delivered to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel through an enclosed driveshaft. On the other hand, the horizontally-opposed fiend will be more than happy to produce 53 pound-feet (73 Nm) of twisting force at approximately 5,500 revs.The German legend will go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in a respectable 5.2 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 116 mph (188 kph). After a copious cocktail of vital liquids, BMW ’s two-wheeled phenom will tip the scales at 462 pounds (210 kg). Lastly, the bike’s wheelbase measures 1,465 mm (57.7 inches), while its hoops flex a diameter of 19 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.