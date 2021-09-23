Rare Royal Marines 1999 Land Rover Winter Water Wolf Thrives in Extreme Conditions

Forget these new, high-tech off-roaders – if you want the toughest SUV that you rely on even in the most challenging conditions, a military spec Land Rover is the way to go. A model that you’ll hardly find anywhere, meant to support the Royal Marines, this beautifully-restored vehicle also comes with a very low mileage.
The “Winter Water Wolf” name suits this Land Rover Defender perfectly. Built in 1999 for the Royal Marines, it was meant to withstand temperatures as low as minus 46 degrees Celsius (-50.8 degrees Fahrenheit), and make its way through 1.5-meter (4.9-feet) deep water. It had one job to do: make the trip from the shoreline to a landing craft at sea, and back.
According to Car and Classic, it seems that less than 50 Wolves were ever made, and they’re so rare that the Dunsfold Land Rover Heritage Collection doesn’t have one. The former owner of this 1999 model purchased it directly from the Ministry of Defense (MOD). After being used for regular transport, the rugged Wolf underwent a complete restoration this year.
Since it was a concours rebuild, the Wolf’s exterior looks incredible, with perfect military green paint, straight panels and all authentic details based on the original specifications, including the roof rack, the military grade tow bar and the spare wheel on the side.
The original steel chassis was refurbished, and the interior features most of the equipment that would have present in the original vehicle, from a first aid kit to a MOD-issued torch. As a “Winter” model, the Wolf also comes with under-seat heaters.
The MOD stuck to the 300 TDi engine for the Winter Water Wolf, because the new Td5 five-cylinder diesel engine that most Land Rovers had by 1999 wasn’t compatible with the wading character of this vehicle meant for amphibious operation. Other than that, the brakes, suspension and steering were overhauled during the restoration process.
This ultra-rare ex-Royal Marines vehicle was recently auctioned off for £35,000 ($47,816). With initially only about 700 miles (1,159 km) on the clock, this Wolf registered 3,400 miles (5,500 km) at the moment of the auction.
