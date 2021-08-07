Number One Apple Partner Foxconn Buys Chip Factory as EV Push Gains Traction

4 Fisker and Magna Reveal When the Ocean Will Meet Production: November 17, 2022

Foxconn is mostly known as the company that builds the iPhone, but as the world's largest electronics manufacturer, the Taiwanese firm is obviously investing in plenty of other industry sectors.



Until this happens, however, Foxconn is trying to pave the way for an ambitious strategy known as 3+3, which it uses to invest in EVs, digital health, robotics and AI, semiconductors, and advanced communications.



So most recently, Foxconn decided to purchase the 6-inch water fab belonging to Macronix, as the company says this acquisition would speed up its EV expansion plan.



The agreement involves a NT$2.52 billion (about $90.5 million) takeover of the chip production plant and all the equipment. The transaction is scheduled to close by the end of this year.



So does this mean that Foxconn is finally ready to take care of the



According to the latest rumors out there, Apple actually wants its self-driving EV to be manufactured by a



However, nothing seems to be set in stone right now, especially because the Apple Car is still a project whose ETA is still uncertain.



