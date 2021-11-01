Novitec N-Largo Spider Is a Limited Edition Tuning Kit for Ferrari F8 Spider

Novitec has revealed a new package for the Ferrari F8 Spider. This one is limited to just 15 units, just like its coupé variant was, and it is already available to order. If this is within your budget, you should also know that the previous edition of this model (in Coupé form) was sold-out in a few days.
What does the package include? Well, it starts off with a widebody conversion that is made from carbon fiber. At the rear, the N-Largo is 211 centimeters (83 inches) wide, which is significantly more than the 198 centimeters (77 inches) it left the factory with.
The modifications continue with a set of custom wheels made by Novitec in collaboration with Vossen. These forged alloy wheels are called NF10 NL, and they have been fitted in a staggered configuration — 21 inches on the front axle and 22 inches on the rear axle.
The five-spoke wheels come with 255/30/ZR 21 tires on the front and 335/25/ZR 22 tires on the rear. Vossen can make these wheels in one of 72 color variants, and each customer gets to choose between a brushed or polished surface finish.
The front of the F8 Spider received a new bumper, a set of fenders, as well as a pair of lips for the aforementioned bumper. These elements have been aerodynamically optimized to reduce lift at high speeds, so they are not there just for show.
Novitec has focused on making a homogenous transition to the rear of the vehicle, where you can easily spot a set of fender flares. You will also notice a carbon fiber spoiler, which comes with a ducktail design and is meant to provide increased downforce at high speeds.
The tuners at Novitec have not left the hood, the windshield cowl, door handles, side mirrors, or even the window triangles untouched. Each element mentioned above received an ornament or a replacement made from carbon fiber.
On the suspension side, Novitec offers a set of special sports springs to lower the ride height by 35 millimeters (ca. 1.37 inches). These springs can work with a front-lift system, so there should be no fear of maneuvering in a parking garage or over a speed bump. With a push of a button, the driver can instantly raise the front by about 40 millimeters (ca. 1.57 inches).
As usual with these systems, the front will lower itself back into position if the driver presses the button again, or if the speed exceeds a certain threshold, which is 80 km/h (ca. 49 mph) in the case of the Novitec F8 N-Largo Spider.
On the mechanical side, the twin-turbo V8 unit received Novitec's full attention, and it now provides an extra 98 horsepower in its most powerful form. That adds up to a maximum of 818 horsepower at 7960 rpm, with a peak torque of 903 Nm at 3100 rpm.
For the described variant, the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (ca. 62 mph) is done in just 2.6 seconds, while 7.7 seconds are enough to go from naught to 200 km/h (ca. 124 mph). The resulting top speed exceeds 340 k/h (ca. 211 mph).
Mind you, Novitec offers two Novitec N-Tronic modules for the engine control unit, each featuring performance-optimized injection and ignition mapping, as well as an increase in boost pressure.
Customers can also order a high-performance exhaust system, available in stainless steel or Inconel (lightweight material). The exhaust system can be had with or without an integrated sound management system, which consists of electronically operated butterfly valves.
Regardless of exhaust material choice, Novitec ensures full thermal insulation of said system. Those wanting more can order an additional 999 fine gold plating, which is available even for the 100-cell sports catalysts.
Novitec also offers a broad range of interior ornaments finished according to the customer's wishes, as well as leather and Alcántara upholstery in "any desired color." Pricing is available upon request.
