Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project Fits Tracks For 2017 New York Auto Show

Fitting tracks on an automobile is not something that has never been done before, but it is always interesting to see a different vehicle get this type of system.









Visitors of the



If you dream of fitting tracks on your vehicle, you should know that they cannot be used on paved roads, and that there's a speed limit for them.



Prospective customers should be aware that they can be worn out far quicker than a conventional tire meant for off-road conditions appropriate for these tracks. On the other hand, if you want to drive in the snow and feel like a million bucks, it could be a good idea.



The tracks seen in the exhibit are for snow or sand, and American Track Truck Inc makes them. The particular model fitted here is called Dominator, and has 48 inches (121 cm) in length, a height of 30 inches (76.2 cm), and have a width of 15 inches (38 cm).



They are designed to replace the regular wheels and tires of an automobile, but the recipient needs suspension and wheel modifications to install them.



The engine, transmission, and other drivetrain elements have remained standard. The Trail Warrior includes yellow-tinted headlights, custom fender flares, LED lights, a 4K winch from Warn, and an ARB Gear Basket. The wrap used on the body is entirely custom, while the tracks were painted khaki. This time, it was the turn of the Nissan Rogue to benefit from something similar, which was matched with a camouflage-inspired exterior wrap. Nissan calls it the Trail Warrior Project, and it is a part of the automaker ’s partnership with Lucas Film , the company behind the Star Wars franchise.Visitors of the 2017 New York Auto Show will be able to admire this exhibit in Nissan’s stand, which is at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Evidently, this is a one-off, so you will not be able to buy one in showrooms. However, these track kits are available from aftermarket suppliers, and obtaining one depends on your area of residence.If you dream of fitting tracks on your vehicle, you should know that they cannot be used on paved roads, and that there's a speed limit for them.Prospective customers should be aware that they can be worn out far quicker than a conventional tire meant for off-road conditions appropriate for these tracks. On the other hand, if you want to drive in the snow and feel like a million bucks, it could be a good idea.The tracks seen in the exhibit are for snow or sand, and American Track Truck Inc makes them. The particular model fitted here is called Dominator, and has 48 inches (121 cm) in length, a height of 30 inches (76.2 cm), and have a width of 15 inches (38 cm).They are designed to replace the regular wheels and tires of an automobile, but the recipient needs suspension and wheel modifications to install them.The engine, transmission, and other drivetrain elements have remained standard. The Trail Warrior includes yellow-tinted headlights, custom fender flares, LED lights, a 4K winch from Warn, and an ARB Gear Basket. The wrap used on the body is entirely custom, while the tracks were painted khaki.