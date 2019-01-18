autoevolution
Nissan NV300 Concept Shows What a Van, a Garage and Some Spare Time Can Do

18 Jan 2019
This week, a little-known auto show is taking place in the European Union’s political capital, Brussels. Despite being an event of marginal importance for the auto industry, the Brussels show is not entirely devoid of interesting cars and concepts.
Take Nissan’s NV300 concept van for instance, a living proof that once one buys a van and has enough proficiency with manual labor, one can convert it into pretty much anything.

The NV300 now sitting in Nissan’s booth in Brussels has been converted by the company to act as a mobile workshop for woodworking professionals.

The van itself ensures the said worker has the means to get from one job to another, while the tools in the back and the special arrangement of compartments allows him to do everything from drawing a design on the workbench to storing equipment.

As a twist, the van is also equipped with a 700 Wh portable battery that can be used to power anything from laptops to cutting tools. The battery in itself is made of second-life one taken from electric Leafs and can be charged by means of a solar panel.

"With the NV300 Concept-van, Nissan is really thinking about the future of the commercial vehicle as an authentic partner for business customers," said in a statement Francesco Giacalone, Nissan marketing director.

"It's practical and versatile as well as innovative and self-sufficient with the addition of Nissan Energy ROAM. We believe it has enormous potential in the LCV sector and is a key differentiator for Nissan commercial vehicles."

For the Brussels show, Nissan chose to convert the van into this, and mind you it had behind it the might of a global carmaker.

But just by taking a look at the materials used for the conversion – simple and cheap – we can’t help to ask what much more interesting things vans can be turned into, given enough space time and a bit of imagination?
