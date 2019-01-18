TSA Agents Are Blasting Explicit Rap Songs by Kanye, Travis Scott at JFK Airport

Nissan NV300 Concept Shows What a Van, a Garage and Some Spare Time Can Do

This week, a little-known auto show is taking place in the European Union’s political capital, Brussels. Despite being an event of marginal importance for the auto industry, the Brussels show is not entirely devoid of interesting cars and concepts. 10 photos



The NV300 now sitting in Nissan’s booth in Brussels has been converted by the company to act as a mobile workshop for woodworking professionals.



The van itself ensures the said worker has the means to get from one job to another, while the tools in the back and the special arrangement of compartments allows him to do everything from drawing a design on the workbench to storing equipment.



As a twist, the van is also equipped with a 700 Wh portable battery that can be used to power anything from laptops to cutting tools. The battery in itself is made of second-life one taken from electric Leafs and can be charged by means of a solar panel.



"With the NV300 Concept-van, Nissan is really thinking about the future of the commercial vehicle as an authentic partner for business customers," said in a statement Francesco Giacalone, Nissan marketing director.



"It's practical and versatile as well as innovative and self-sufficient with the addition of Nissan Energy ROAM. We believe it has enormous potential in the LCV sector and is a key differentiator for Nissan commercial vehicles."



For the Brussels show,



