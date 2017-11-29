autoevolution
 

Nissan Kicks Debuts in America, Will Replace the Juke

29 Nov 2017
Crossovers are very popular, but competition at the bottom of the market is fierce. That's why Nissan launched the 2018 Kicks in America, replacing the expensive and frankly impractical Juke.
We want to say that the Juke will be missed. But it won't. Like its rivals, the Honda HR-V and Chevy Trax, the Kicks has some flair but also focuses on being a decent car for urban families.

It's also got a suitable name, which makes you want to see it in a Jackie Chan movie. But just like the Ford EcoSport, this is not a new car. We fondly remember how it was launched to coincide with the Olympics in Soth America a few years ago.

The Brazilians must have a better sense of style than the people who made the Juke. Sure, the windshield doesn't look like a motorcycle helmet. But do you really want that on a car?

A contrasting roof and 17-inch wheels can help give it a custom look. We also see that a few changes have been made inside. For example, it's got the headrests with Bose speakers, like the European Micra model. Nissan calls the dash a "Gliding Wing" and in the middle sits a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a reversing camera as standard.

While the Juke could have a turbo, the Kicks is cheap, so it makes due with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter producing only 125-hp and 115 lb-ft of torque. While the CVT gearbox helps you get 33 mpg, it also means this funky car will be boringly slow. And unlike some of its rivals, there's not going to be an AWD option.

“As the gateway to Nissan’s adventure-ready sport utility portfolio – joining Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and Armada – Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting well under $19,000,” said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc. Mohnke unveiled the new Kicks during a media event at the show.
