Nissan GT-R Receives Anniversary Edition Just In Time For the New York Auto Show

In production since December 2007, the GT-R is one of the oldest performance vehicles on sale these days. But the GT-R nameplate goes a long way back. The three-letter badge was introduced five decades ago, and to celebrate the golden anniversary, the GT-R got even more special for the 2019 New York Auto Show.

For the 2020 model year, the GT-R features NissanConnect multimedia and up to 600 horsepower from the VR38DETT in the NISMO and Track Edition. Launched for the 2020 model year, the Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition comes in three trim levels. These are the Premium, Track Edition, and NISMO, and in other regions, Nissan offers this package on the Pure, Prestige, and Black. Bayside Blue makes a return from retirement, inspired by the exterior color of the R34. This time around, the paintwork features a four-coat, double-heat treatment process to bring out the vivid blue.Blue accents are also present on the wheels, which feature 50th Anniversary lettering to bring the point home. Inside the car, the twin-turbo V6 coupe features a gray color scheme “reminiscent of the atmosphere of the night sky after the twilight hour.” The unique steering wheel and shift knob trim, embossed seats, Alcantara headliner, and Alcantara sunvisors sets this GT-R apart from the bone-stock trim levels.“The Nissan GT-R has been the icon of our company’s driving performance for the past half century,” explains Shinichiro Irie, program design director. “While the exterior and interior changes may seem subtle at first glance, they’re still impactful, especially with the new paint schemes, keeping the car’s lines and overall presence modern and edgy.”A titanium muffler with titanium finishers and burnished blue tips add to the specialness of the vehicle, but in other areas, the GT-R shows its age. One such area is the transmission, a dual-clutch with six speeds in the day and age of 10-speed automatic transmissions in vehicles such as the Ford F-150 pickup truck and Ford Mustang pony car.For the 2020 model year, the GT-R features NissanConnect multimedia and up to 600 horsepower from the VR38DETT in the NISMO and Track Edition.