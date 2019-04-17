autoevolution

Minty Fresh: Genesis Unveils Exciting City Car Concept for Two

17 Apr 2019, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
As the official opening of the 2019 New York International Auto Show approaches, we already have a pretty good idea of what will be on display at the Javits Center. Yet from time to time and out of the blue, an exciting revelation manages to surprise us.
9 photos
Genesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint conceptGenesis Mint concept
The Genesis Mint, a creation of South Korean manufacturer Hyundai’s luxury arm, is such an example. Presented on Wednesday at Hudson Yards, the Mint is a two-door, two-passenger city car meant as an… accessory.

The concept has been designed over the past few months at Genesis’ centers in Germany, the U.S., and South Korea, and one might have thought this global effort might result in a fragmented concept that doesn’t know where one idea ends and another begins.

Yet the Mint is one of the most coherent concepts we’ve seen in a while, with everything fitting together as if this was a one-designer project.

Visually, the small car looks at times even more potent than the bigger SUV of our time, with muscular shoulders embracing the wheels in G-Matrix pattern.

Mint has been designed as an electric concept with a battery capable of giving it a range of 200 or so miles. With that in mind, and taking into account it is meant for in-city use, the designers opted to give it no trunk whatsoever.

Instead, behind the two seats and accessible via scissor-style side doors lies a shelf that can be used occasionally.

The minimalist design of the interior called for the fitting of a bench for the driver and passenger and a steering wheel. That's it: no center console to separate the two people inside, a dashboard that looks like a shelf made of leather, with no buttons, nobs and protrusions. Not even an infotainment screen.

The screen that makes today’s cars seem alive and connected has been moved in the center of the steering wheel. To either side of the steering wheel, six additional and individual round screens act as instrument cluster as relay information about critical vehicle functions.

The Genesis Mint is just a concept, one of the few such creations we regret will not actually make it into production.

Editor's note:

Genesis did not release photos showing the front end of the car.
genesis mint concept genesis mint Genesis 2019 New York International Auto Show 2019 nyias 2019 New York Auto Show
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
GENESIS models:
GENESIS G70GENESIS G70 CompactGENESIS G90GENESIS G90 LargeGENESIS G80GENESIS G80 MediumAll GENESIS models  
 
 