NIO Scores a Major Goal With Deal to Become Oslo Taxi's First-Choice Supplier

Matthias Schmidt recently published that Chinese companies have not managed to obtain more than 3% of the new car market in Europe. In a way, they are still establishing their dealership networks and trying to gain buyers' trust, which takes a while. NIO may have taken the express path to achieve that with a deal with Oslo Taxi, one of Norway's largest taxi cab operators, with more than 13,000 vehicles in its fleet: it has become the first supplier choice for the company.

24 photos Photo: NIO