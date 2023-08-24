Nigel Mansell Is Selling an Incredible Collection of Everything, Trophies Included

In the world of motorsport the name Nigel Mansell is right up there with the greatest. The British racing driver, now aged 70, was present on the world's most famous Formula 1 circuits 187 times, driving cars for Lotus, Williams, Ferrari, and McLaren.
During his career, Mansell scored no less than 31 F1 wins and was the winner of the F1 hampionship in 1992. That made him, at least until the arrival on the scene of Lewis Hamilton, the most successful British Formula 1 driver ever.
It stands to reason then that any possession of the Brit that makes it into the open market would get collectors all worked up and ready to spend a lot of money. And guess what, after last year he sold his Ferrari and Williams race cars, a lot of the other things Mansell collected over the years are about to hit the auction block.
And by a lot I mean pretty much everything. For reasons that are not disclosed, the former race driver tasked auction house RM Sotheby's with selling a total of 330 lots of automobilia, all of them made available on the open market for the first time.
I was kind of expecting the lots to include things like helmets, suits, or caps, but it seems Mansell is letting go of his trophies and awards as well. And not one or two, but no less than 200 of them.
And I'm not talking solely about some insignificant such trophies, as the list also includes the most important ones the driver snatched during his career in Formula 1 and IndyCar. Yes, including the 1992 and 1993 championship trophies in the respective competitions.
The 1994 Australian GP winner's trophy (Mansell's last-ever win in F1), the British GP winner's trophy, the Sports Personality of the Year Award (1992), and the 1992 Monaco trophy are also being offered.
Alongside them are 32 helmets, both older and more recent ones, most of them worn by the man during various races.
50 race suits are also on the table, with the list showing items such as the Sparco Ford BTCC suit worn during his three-race stint into the British Touring Car Championship in 1998.
Mansell is also selling two motorcycles, one of which is his paddock bike and the other a custom BMW R 18 called Il Leone Edition.
Less significant items, but perhaps equally as appealing to some people, are three F1 steering wheels from Ferrari, Williams, and McLaren, the 5 NM plate (Mansell wore number 5 on the cars he raced), and even paddock and sponsor clothing.
Called together the Nigel Mansell Legacy Collection and stored until now at the driver's museum on the British island of Jersey, these items will sell online starting October 4. There is no reserve on any of the items, and that means it's impossible for us to learn how much these things are worth combined.
It stands to reason then that any possession of the Brit that makes it into the open market would get collectors all worked up and ready to spend a lot of money. And guess what, after last year he sold his Ferrari and Williams race cars, a lot of the other things Mansell collected over the years are about to hit the auction block.
And by a lot I mean pretty much everything. For reasons that are not disclosed, the former race driver tasked auction house RM Sotheby's with selling a total of 330 lots of automobilia, all of them made available on the open market for the first time.
I was kind of expecting the lots to include things like helmets, suits, or caps, but it seems Mansell is letting go of his trophies and awards as well. And not one or two, but no less than 200 of them.
And I'm not talking solely about some insignificant such trophies, as the list also includes the most important ones the driver snatched during his career in Formula 1 and IndyCar. Yes, including the 1992 and 1993 championship trophies in the respective competitions.
The 1994 Australian GP winner's trophy (Mansell's last-ever win in F1), the British GP winner's trophy, the Sports Personality of the Year Award (1992), and the 1992 Monaco trophy are also being offered.
Alongside them are 32 helmets, both older and more recent ones, most of them worn by the man during various races.
50 race suits are also on the table, with the list showing items such as the Sparco Ford BTCC suit worn during his three-race stint into the British Touring Car Championship in 1998.
Mansell is also selling two motorcycles, one of which is his paddock bike and the other a custom BMW R 18 called Il Leone Edition.
Less significant items, but perhaps equally as appealing to some people, are three F1 steering wheels from Ferrari, Williams, and McLaren, the 5 NM plate (Mansell wore number 5 on the cars he raced), and even paddock and sponsor clothing.
Called together the Nigel Mansell Legacy Collection and stored until now at the driver's museum on the British island of Jersey, these items will sell online starting October 4. There is no reserve on any of the items, and that means it's impossible for us to learn how much these things are worth combined.