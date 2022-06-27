Ferrari Turns 75 This Year, Celebrates at Goodwood With Rare Models

Ferrari is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the Prancing Horse brand brought several classic models, as well as five modern ones, to a parade at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Italian brand decided to bring out many special vehicles to the event.
The star of the show was a 1947 Ferrari 125S, which is the first-ever road-going car to wear the Ferrari badge. The red sports car comes with a 1.5-liter version of the Colombo V12, and it is dwarfed by its modern siblings. The same can be said about any vehicle of that era, so Ferrari is not an exception to the rule in any way.
Other vehicles that were part of the exhibition were the 250 LM, the 156 "Sharknose," the Ferrari 333 S endurance racer, the Daytona S3, the Scuderia Ferrari F2009 F1 car, a Challenge 488 Evo, as well as Nigel Mansell's 639 Ferrari F1 car, which was driven by the racer who once competed in it. Meanwhile, Ferrari's F2009 car was driven by Marc Gene up the famous Goodwood hill.
While all the above were on parade, the Italian marque was also holding a celebratory display in the Supercar Paddock area of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Italians exhibited a 296 GTB that came with a unique livery, inspired by Colonel Ronnie Hoare's Maranello Concessionaires racing team.
The first Prancing Horse-badge-wearing model to have a V6 was joined in the paddock by a Ferrari SP38, which is a one-off model, inspired by many iconic models made by the brand, including the F40.
The stand would not have been complete without the SF90 Spider, the 812 Competizione, and the Daytona SP3. The latter got Red Dot's "Best of the Best" distinction, and it was inspired by racing cars of the 1960s that won at the 24 Hours of Daytona, namely the 330 P3 and P4.
Since this was a celebration, Ferrari also brought the Monza SP2 to its stand at Goodwood, as well as the 599XX Evo and FXX-K Evo, which are two race-only models that are part of the Corse Clienti XX Program.
The latter is a single-make, single-model cup meant for customers, and they usually come in arrive-and-drive packages. In other words, you do not have to worry about maintenance or settings, you just show up to the track and race. All you need to take care of is paying the bills from the Prancing Horse company.
