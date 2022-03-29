Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose Wore Omega Watches at the 2022 Oscars

Luxury watches are always a good opportunity to show off your wealth in a subtle way, but they prove to be perfectly adequate for the red carpet. And Omega Swiss luxury watches were a top choice for some of the nominees like Nicole Kidman and Andrew Garfield, new Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, and other celebrities.
Omega Swiss luxury watches are no stranger to celebrities. Many of them have advertised for the brand, including Academy Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, and even James Bond... Actually, just Daniel Craig.
On Sunday, a lot of celebrities wore the Omega watches as accessories on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards.
Nicole Kidman, who arrived at the event in a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (pictured in the gallery), was nominated for her part in Being the Ricardos for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Naturally, she needed to be glamorous, and her choice was the Omega Mini Trésor.
Andrew Garfield, whom many of you might know as Peter Parker, was also an Oscar nominee for his role in Netflix’s Tick Tick... Boom! as Best Actor in a Leading Role. The British actor wore the newest Speedmaster ‘57 model.
Belfast actor Jamie Dornan also sported a Speedmaster ‘57 on the red carpet.
Ariana DeBose won her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in the new remake of West Side Story. The actress wore an Omega Constellation in stainless steel on her wrist.
Troy Kotsur, who also received his first Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for CODA, was also sporting a De Ville Prestige in stainless steel. He was the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award after Marlee Maitlin in 1987, and the first man to do it.
Other celebrities who did not make it to the nominees' list at the 2022 Academy Awards also chose Omega on their wrists. You’s Tati Gabrielle wore a De Ville prestige on a beige OMEGA vegan strap. Meanwhile, Canadian actor Simu Liu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, flaunted a Seamaster Aqua Terra watch in full 18k yellow gold.
