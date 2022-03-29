Jessica Chastain Left the Academy Awards Ceremony in a Golf Cart, Holding Her Oscar

How does a new Award-winning actress travel? Jessica Chastain gives us the answer to that question: she avoids intense traffic in a golf cart, holding on to her golden statue.
The 2022 Oscars held more excitement than we thought we’d get on national television. But it was also a big moment for Jessica Chastain, who has finally won her first Oscar after three nominations. It was her role in the biography drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye that finally convinced the Academy to give her the Oscar for Best Leading Actress. Chastain had been previously nominated for The Help (2011) and Zero Dark Thirty (2012).
But, although the award ceremony did come with its surprises, after that, everyone struggled to leave The Dobly Theater because of the traffic. Plus, the majority of the attendees had to go to the Vanity Fair after party shortly after.
L.A. Times’ Senior Entertainment Writer Amy Kaufman gave us a glimpse of what it’s like to get out of the parking lot located between Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and added that she was “stuck bumper to bumper.” The picture, which showed standstill traffic, also surprised new Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and her ride: a golf cart.
We can see the actress in her Gucci ombre dress, holding on to her statue as she “zoomed by,” as Kaufman indicated.
A lot of other famous names hopped in the comments to complain about the lack of management of traffic in the famous parking lot. Some even claimed they spent over an hour in their car, waiting to leave.
But being the new receiver of an Academy Award surely proves to have its perks, especially if you choose a small vehicle, like a golf cart. This proves that Jessica Chastain’s team really knew how to handle traffic and got her in a different Gucci gown, this time green, just in time for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.
But, although the award ceremony did come with its surprises, after that, everyone struggled to leave The Dobly Theater because of the traffic. Plus, the majority of the attendees had to go to the Vanity Fair after party shortly after.
L.A. Times’ Senior Entertainment Writer Amy Kaufman gave us a glimpse of what it’s like to get out of the parking lot located between Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and added that she was “stuck bumper to bumper.” The picture, which showed standstill traffic, also surprised new Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and her ride: a golf cart.
We can see the actress in her Gucci ombre dress, holding on to her statue as she “zoomed by,” as Kaufman indicated.
A lot of other famous names hopped in the comments to complain about the lack of management of traffic in the famous parking lot. Some even claimed they spent over an hour in their car, waiting to leave.
But being the new receiver of an Academy Award surely proves to have its perks, especially if you choose a small vehicle, like a golf cart. This proves that Jessica Chastain’s team really knew how to handle traffic and got her in a different Gucci gown, this time green, just in time for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.
Stuck in bumper-to-bumper trying to get out of the Hollywood & Highland parking lot but @jes_chastain just zoomed by in a golf cart with her Oscar. pic.twitter.com/zqDZnkqAi2— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2022