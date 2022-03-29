Jessica Chastain Left the Academy Awards Ceremony in a Golf Cart, Holding Her Oscar

More on this:

1 The Queen Mobile: The Electric Golf Car Queen Elizabeth Uses to Get Around Windsor Castle

2 Larry Fitzgerald’s Custom Golf Cart Is So Quick, He Uses It to Go to Practice

3 Golf Cart Karaoke With The Rock Is Fun, Proof That James Corden Does Drive

4 Trans Am Depot Is Now Selling Pontiac-Inspired Golf Carts, They're Street-Legal

5 The One Where James Corden Nearly Kills the Cast of Friends With a Golf Cart