NHTSA Says Tesla OTA Update About Emergency Vehicles Should Have Been a Recall

NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) started investigating Tesla vehicles on Autopilot for crashing against emergency vehicles on August 13. The company quickly released an OTA (over-the-air) update that it claimed would solve the issue. Although we’re yet to confirm if that was the case, the agency did not seem to approve Tesla’s approach. According to a new letter to the company, NHTSA thinks it should have been a recall.

