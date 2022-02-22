New York Man Buys New Audi, Gets Horrifying Call That It's On Fire

The Central New York city of Utica is a real blue-collar, working man's kind of city. The people who live there need to work hard to be successful, no gold-coast aristocratic money around these parts.
So when one local signed on the dotted line for a new Audi SUV, he probably thought the hard part of the transaction was over. Little did he know it was just getting started for the most bizarre reason possible.
Ironically, before he received a horrifying phone call, Mirzer Salihovic's biggest pain in the rear end was waiting in anticipation for his custom luxury automobile from its manufacturing facility overseas. This is usually nothing abnormal. Hundreds of thousands of cars and trucks cross international waters every year. But most of these cargo ships never catch fire along their route.
But as an expected six-month wait turned into an eight-month-long slog, Mirzer received a screenshot from a friend of a news clip depicting the very cargo ship his shiny new wheels was currently stored inside as the vessel burned, sending a visible trail of smoke into the sky. To say his jaw hit the floor was an understatement.
"I was like, there's no way. I sent a screenshot to my sales rep that was helping me at the dealership and was like, 'Say it ain't so' jokingly. And he goes, 'I'm afraid it is so, your car was on that ship,'" Salihovic told local New York media.
Further news coverage confirmed the worst. In all likelihood, the car a hard-working Central New Yorker worked very hard for was more than likely up in flames on the ship inbound from Germany. A whole slew of different luxury brands was on board the ship at the time, including Bentleys, Audis, and Porsche's. Sure looks like a whole lot of people are about to make American insurance agencies very busy for the next few months.
