Cargo Ship That Caught Fire and Is Now Adrift Was Carrying 1,100 Porsches, Lambos Too

A shocking maritime disaster took place just yesterday when the Felicity Ace, a 656-foot-long cargo ship specializing in transporting automobiles, caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The fire spread very rapidly and caused the crew to abandon ship. The Felicity Ace is currently adrift somewhere in the North Atlantic.
According to Reuters, the ship was carrying 3,965 VW Group cars as part of its cargo, including 1,100 Porsches, plus a bunch of Lamborghinis, Audis and VWs. When the fire broke out, the ship was roughly 90 nautical miles southwest of Portugal’s Azores archipelago, traveling towards the U.S. state of Rhode Island.
Thankfully, the crew (22 in total) was picked up safely by the Portuguese Navy and taken to a local hotel. Meanwhile, the ship’s owners have arranged for a tow.
Porsche already confirmed that several of its cars were among the cargo and that customers waiting on those cars in the U.S. will be contacted by their dealers with the bad news.
Car journalist and host Matt Farah was among those expecting a Porsche (Boxster Spyder) and he’s already been contacted by his dealer regarding the vehicle.
“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,” wrote Farah on his social media.
Meanwhile, other buyers waiting on their cars are rightfully freaking out at the moment, not knowing whether their soon-to-be prized possessions are safe or if they’ve been burnt to a crisp.
“When are we going to get a list of the VINs onboard the Felicity Ace? All the Porsche owners already know, not knowing if my e-tron is gone is killing me,” said one Andrew Peerenbom on Twitter.
As of last night, the fire on the Felicity Ace was still active but under control, as per Portuguese news agency Lusa.
Cargo Ship Felicity Ace with 4 thousand cars on board is on fire in the North Atlantic— Kari Karva ???????? (@Arquez13) February 18, 2022
As part of the cargo - premium cars Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. The ship's crew was evacuated by the Portuguese Navy, according to local media. pic.twitter.com/VTF6ajCxj7