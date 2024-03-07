autoevolution
 

New Waze Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay As Big Features Are Coming

Published: • By:
Waze has become a lot more committed to improving the experience with the app for all users regardless of their platforms, and the latest pack of new features is living proof.
Waze on CarPlay 6 photos
Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution
New Waze featuresNew Waze featuresNew Waze featuresNew Waze featuresNew Waze features
This week, the Google-owned company has also released a new update for iPhone and CarPlay users, and despite seemingly insignificant, it includes two important fixes.

Waze 4.102, now available on the App Store, resolves a bug that prevented users from updating gas prices successfully. Few people know this, but Waze allows users to contribute with information on gas prices.

When you stop at a gas station, Waze displays a prompt to update the prices so other users can find the information before they navigate to a location. Thanks to this feature, Waze can become a gas price comparison tool, using crowdsourcing as the engine powering this component.

It's not the first time Waze shipped fixes for gas prices, so the company has hopefully gotten it right this time for Apple users.

The second update concerns the speed information that somehow went away for some users running the app on CarPlay. As I reported not long ago, Waze no longer displayed the current speed and speed limit indicator on the map when the app was running on CarPlay, with the company acknowledging the glitch internally and preparing a fix. Today's update should correct this problem, so head over to the App Store to install it right now.

Meanwhile, Waze is also preparing to release one of the biggest updates in years.

The application will get speed bump warnings, sharp curve notifications, and alerts when approaching a toll booth. Waze aims to make the road more predictable, giving you extra time to slow down.

Additionally, this major Waze update will also include lane guidance for roundabouts so that you can use the correct lane according to the recommended route. The update will bring more parking information and a new tool to help compare your typical routes from your favorite locations with the fastest alternatives.

Overall, Waze has become a more advanced navigation solution, proving the app is here to stay despite claims that it would eventually be integrated into Google Maps. The search giant still has no plan to merge the two navigation apps, and all these updates confirm Waze will continue to exist as a separate app.

The features above should land in Waze later this month, but it's unclear if and when the parent company plans to bring them to Android Auto and CarPlay. They will support Android and iPhone from day one, and while they should also land on infotainment screens, Waze's roadmap is currently unclear. We'll learn more on this front when the new features start rolling out.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram X (Twitter)
waze iPhone carplay navigation app
About the author: Bogdan Popa
Bogdan Popa profile photo

Bogdan keeps an eye on how technology is taking over the car world. His long-term goals are buying an 18-wheeler because he needs more space for his kid’s toys, and convincing Google and Apple that Android Auto and CarPlay deserve at least as much attention as their phones.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories