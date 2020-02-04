New Update, New Bugs: Apple CarPlay Becomes Laggy with All iPhone Models

Now users are complaining that after updating their iPhones to the latest iOS versions, CarPlay becomes super-laggy during phone calls, and the only way to fix this unexpected behavior is to… end the phone call.It goes without saying this isn’t necessarily the most convenient workaround, and some say that routing the call through the iPhone speakers, and not the car’s, could also solve the issue. Of course, given the purpose of CarPlay is to manage your calls, doing this pretty much makes Apple’s in-car system rather useless.The issue was discovered after installing iOS 13.2, and updating to version 13.3.1 doesn’t repair it.Users have so far confirmed similar issues with both old and new iPhones, including not only iPhone X and iPhone 11, but also iPhone 6s and iPhone 8.The lag doesn’t affect apps or the sound, but the CarPlay UI, which needs more time to respond to touch input. The cable that is being used doesn’t seem to make any difference, as the bug is reported with the original Apple cable that is included in the box of the iPhone.Some say that after experiencing the lag, CarPlay ends up crashing completely, at which point disconnecting the phone and reconnecting it to the car is the only way to go.While we can’t confirm this at this point, it looks like the issue mostly hits Sony head units, so if you’re experiencing similar problems, make sure you let us know in the box after the jump.At the time of writing, Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue, so we still can’t tell if a fix is on its way or not.