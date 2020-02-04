If Android Auto Doesn’t Resume Music After a Phone Call, You’re Not Alone

5 Android Auto Updated Just In Time For the Summer

While Android Auto keeps getting new features with every update, more and more bugs are discovered by users who are brave enough to install these latest releases.



In just a few words, what happens is Android Auto no longer resumes music playback when the user ends a phone call, with some complaining that the only way to restore apps like Deezer or Spotify is to unplug and reconnect the phone.



Android Auto users say on Google



And of course, the phone model doesn’t make any difference, as the issue is reportedly hitting both Google Pixel and non-Pixel phones, such as Samsung models.



The bug was first reported in 2019, but it still exists in the most recent versions of Android Auto, with Google claiming it’s already investigating. But further specifics as to when a fix could be released aren’t available right now, so users hitting the issue have no other option than to unplug and reconnect their phones.



“Thanks for all the feedback. Our team is investigating the issue,” Google confirmed last year.



The latest Android Auto version, which was released only a few days ago, does not repair the bug, so now all hopes are the next update most likely due in a few weeks.



