New Toyota Corolla Hatchback Comes to Japan With 1.2 Turbo

Though the official reveal of the car is scheduled for June 26, Toyota did let a few journalists test out the all-new Corolla Hatchback at the Fuki Speedway earlier today. That's right; they are no longer calling it the Auris!

However, the front proudly boasts a Corolla-specific badge which looks a little like the Dacia logo. As far as the proportions are concerned, it measures 4,375mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,460mm tall, riding on a 2,640mm wheelbase.



Two powertrains are going to be available. The 2 ZR-FXE is a 1.8-liter hybrid which will be shared directly with the CVT and 2WD. However, there will also be a 1.2-liter turbo, which will be aimed at those looking for a sportier car.



Although the power output will be the same as the C-HR - 116 HP and 185 Nm of torque - the rev limit has been boosted by 500rpm. The Corolla Hatchback will be Japan's first car with the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) which is a 6-speed with rev matching and launch assist. We suspect the powertrain will be offered in Europe too, but Japan is the only country with 4WD . Of course, there will also be a CVT.



Additional tech goodies will include ACA (Active Cornering Assist) which uses the brakes to improve your cornering line, AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension System) consisting of electronically controlled dampers.



