New Terrastorm Chassis Is Dubbed the World’s Most Versatile Heavy-Duty Off-Road Truck

Describing itself as the manufacturer of the toughest off-road vehicles in the world, Torsus unveils the new Terrastorm Chassis, engineered to be a rugged, reliable, and multi-functional platform. The chassis can be configured in multiple ways, being tailored to transport cargo or people in the most inhospitable places.
Drawing on the experience gained from building the Praetorian and Terrastorm off-road buses, the Terrastorm Chassis was engineered as a versatile 4x4 all-terrain Flatframe chassis, based on a Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE. Customers can opt for a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Available in three versions (70, 100 and 110), with different lengths and seat capacities, it can be ordered in single cab (driver + two passengers) or double cab (driver + six passengers) configuration. It comes in a medium wheelbase, at 11.9 ft (3.64 m) or long wheelbase 14.7 ft (4.49 m) and a 2.0L bi-turbo diesel engine. You can opt for 174 hp (130kW) or 138 hp (103kW).
Torsus boasts of the Terrastorm Chassis being a great base for builders who want to use it for various conversions, offering unlimited configurations. It can be converted into a flatbed recovery vehicle, a dropside, or a tipper truck.
Being able to tackle the most difficult terrains, the Terrastorm Chassis can carry anything from people, heavy equipment, or feedstock. It can also be used as a recovery truck that rescues and tows vehicles from sand dunes or swampy areas and is a great base for an all-terrain emergency services vehicle.
This vehicle feels at home in the most remote settings, carrying vital medical supplies to rural communities in a refrigerated box or hauling mining equipment to remote Chilian extraction sites. Thanks to its versatility, it can serve multiple markets and industries, as explained by Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, Torsus CEO.
But the ultra-tough chassis can also be used for fun, not just work. It's a great starting point for converters who want to build a reliable RV capable of taking them to the most remote vacation spots in the world.
The Torsus Terrastorm Chassis can be pre-ordered now and is scheduled to go on sale globally in January 2022. Pricing starts at €51,716 (around $60,000).
