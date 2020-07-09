World Saving Gets a Minibus Helping-Hand With All-New Torsus Terrastorm

Cool names are hard to invent during the Internet Age, but one company – Torsus – has the distinction of being able to impress with both models in its repository. The Torsus Praetorian is holder of the Red Dot Design Award and now the accompanying Terrastorm might follow in its very large footsteps.
The specialized automaker’s first apparatus, the Praetorian, is a go anywhere, do anything type of vehicle dedicated to extreme adventures. The very definition of overlanding, for most parts. But the Praetorian tackled the idea from a distinct perspective – it was never a pickup truck or an SUV, or even an RV for that matter. It was a MAN TGM truck chassis converted into a... bus!
Now, the all-new Torsus Terrastorm slims down the recipe to the minibus segment. The Volkswagen Group connections stay in place, with the Terrastorm being a custom build based on the Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE chassis. The company also hints at “advanced engines and drivetrains” but without providing any specifics – so we can only speculate the powertrains are also borrowed from the VW AG commercial vehicles.
Torsus promises the new Terrastorm was “engineered to be the world’s most capable 4x4 minibus” and judging by their prior achievement we might be inclined to have faith in the model’s capabilities. While the Praetorian has room for up to 35 people onboard, the Terrastorm is being teased as capable of hauling around – on any type of terrain – up to 21 occupants, depending on configuration.
Of course, Torsus bets big on personalization – along with proper all-terrain capabilities: 4Motion 4x4, tuned heavy-duty off-road suspension as well as Euro 6-compliant engines for increased efficiency. The main target for the Terrastorm will be the commercial vehicle sector, Torsus projecting interest from various businesses - from the mining industry to the emergency aid services.
Torsus promises more details are coming later this month when the Terrastorm will have its official premiere, but before that you can check out the press release attached below.
Now, the all-new Torsus Terrastorm slims down the recipe to the minibus segment. The Volkswagen Group connections stay in place, with the Terrastorm being a custom build based on the Volkswagen Crafter/MAN TGE chassis. The company also hints at “advanced engines and drivetrains” but without providing any specifics – so we can only speculate the powertrains are also borrowed from the VW AG commercial vehicles.
Torsus promises the new Terrastorm was “engineered to be the world’s most capable 4x4 minibus” and judging by their prior achievement we might be inclined to have faith in the model’s capabilities. While the Praetorian has room for up to 35 people onboard, the Terrastorm is being teased as capable of hauling around – on any type of terrain – up to 21 occupants, depending on configuration.
Of course, Torsus bets big on personalization – along with proper all-terrain capabilities: 4Motion 4x4, tuned heavy-duty off-road suspension as well as Euro 6-compliant engines for increased efficiency. The main target for the Terrastorm will be the commercial vehicle sector, Torsus projecting interest from various businesses - from the mining industry to the emergency aid services.
Torsus promises more details are coming later this month when the Terrastorm will have its official premiere, but before that you can check out the press release attached below.