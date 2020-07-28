Torsus Reveals the Terrastorm, 20 People Can Share the Same Expedition

We are fully aware that Hollywood’s film industry is on standby due to the ongoing health crisis. But if producers decided to start shooting a new post-apocalyptic zombie movie right now, they would have the perfect survival vehicle. This is because the new Torsus Terrastorm is said to arrive during the third quarter of the year in countless versions. What, a survival option dedicated to evading flesh-eating monsters might not be included?!
Oh well, such imaginative horror ideas are better left locked in a forsaken drawer of our minds, anyways. The Terrastorm is only the second vehicle Torsus has created since its inception, but we immediately jumped to the blockbuster conclusions because we are impressed with the idea of a stagecoach roaming the wilderness in complete safety and comfort.
The company promises all that and more with this custom creation based on the Volkswagen Crafter / MAN TGE. Now that everything is official, we also know most of the juicy technical details.
The new model will be offered in two configurations - TT1 Coach and TT2 Nomad, both derivable in many versions (including the specialized Medivac or deliver-intensive Cargo). Pricing kicks off from €57,461 (£52,290.95 in Great Britain) and first deliveries are scheduled soon, for Q3 of 2020. And, depending on the selected configuration, the Terrastrom can take up to 20 people on board.
Motivation comes courtesy of a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel powertrain. The mill is good for 140 ps (103 kW) and 340 Nm (250.77 lb. ft.) or 176 ps (130 kW) and 410 Nm (302.4 lb. ft.), both variants being alternatively hooked up to a 6-speed manual or a more comfortable eight-speed automatic (the Crafter itself is available with this engine / transmission combination and even AWD).
What is completely different is the model’s goal – to deliver those 20 people anywhere on the planet, even in the most extreme conditions. Because the Terrastorm is designed from the get-go to reach inhospitable places, Torsus includes some important upgrades at the company’s production facility in Slovakia.
Standard equipment includes a modified chassis with off-road suspension (Bilstein B6 shocks, optional Profender Dakar), AWD with a lockable rear differential, a front-integrated winch (with 5.5-ton rating), 5-mm duraluminum undercarriage protection, or scratch-resistant paint on certain body panels, among others.
The TT2 Nomad comes upgraded with additional off-road elements – a front bull-bar and taillight metal protection, along with lights integrated into the roof rack and a spare tire rack next to the rear ladder. A set of 17-inch BF Goodrich All Terrain combines with the heavy-duty suspension to achieve a 290 mm (11.41-inch) ground clearance.
Also, the Terrastorm can start globetrotting with its 26 / 20 approach and departure angles, while the wading depth of 690 mm (27.16 inches) can be enhanced to 820 mm (32.28 inches) of water. The cabin can be host to at least nine people, and the interior is highly modular – Torsus says it can equip the Terrastorm with regular, rotating or even “extra active” seats that feature a 5-point harness.
Camper fans are not forgotten either - the interior has a rail system that allows for an easy configuration with modular components. Meanwhile, the driver has a couple of touchscreen displays – one to control the infotainment system and a new one that includes controls for interior AC, heating, lighting, and all extra equipment.
