New Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Is a Limited-Edition Luxury Car Maybach Owners Can't Afford

Rolls-Royce's latest limited edition Ghost model is dubbed ‘Prism’ and it’s inspired by the world of contemporary design. The luxury carmaker decided to celebrate its 120th anniversary by showcasing a Gunmetal-finished model with Burnout and black brightwork, as well as four bold accent colors.
Since it’s their 120th anniversary this year, Rolls-Royce also decided to build just 120 units of the new Ghost Prism, which means none of them will come cheap and all of them will most likely go up in value over time, so expect to see a few of them getting flipped.
This specification is all about dark, neutral tones, subtly accented with bold color accents – thus creating a clever little contrast between a solid form and a “bright, spectral” hue, as Rolls-Royce puts it. The first car they’ve decided to show us features a Gunmetal gray exterior, where the colorway required a 10-step process to produce, together with four different layers of paint. The vehicle was then polished by hand for no fewer than 16 hours.
Other exterior highlights also include the high-gloss Burnout surfaces (grille and rear-lid brightwork). To achieve this effect, each metal piece had to be hand-prepped and individually polished (eventually). Meanwhile, the front bumper and side profile brightwork also come with a deep gloss black finish to match the coachwork.
“Ghost Prism is an extension of the personal aesthetic of a specific subset from this group of tastemakers. The motor car’s innovative use of dark, neutral tones with subtle impulses of color, places it firmly within the contemporary luxury landscape. Our clients are experts and connoisseurs who know exactly what they want; Ghost Prism celebrates the unique relationship we have with them,” said the brand’s director of design, Anders Warming.
Regarding the accent colors, customers can choose between four vibrant ones in Phoenix Red, Torchese, Mandarin and Forge Yellow; to go with whatever exterior color they require. The accent color is then applied to the lower bumper inserts, brake calipers, and the coachline, but also to the interior where you end up with 1,040 colored ‘stars’ in the bespoke Starlight Headliner.
In terms of performance, nothing’s different about the Ghost Prism, which means you can still expect a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, putting down 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. In turn, this will get you from zero to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, which is mighty quick for a car that weighs 2.5 tons (5,000 lbs).
If that’s not enough, you can always opt for a Black Badge variant, which is good for 591 horsepower and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. This baby only needs 4.1 seconds in order to hit 60 mph.
The 120 examples will be made available to global buyers, so it doesn’t really matter where you live, you can still get the car delivered to your doorstep.
