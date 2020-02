Well, the rendering that now sits behind the screen comes to address the said void, with this portraying the second-gen Gelandewagen in 4x4 Squared form and then some.The first thing that should capture one's imagination doesn't involve any of the solid bits that can be noticed in the upper side of the vehicle.Instead, the said title goes to the solid axles that ensure this machine can tackle all sorts of terrains. Of course, we can't talk about this change without also mentioning the uber-solid wheel and tire package - we're looking at meaty all-terrain rubber, which is held in place by bead lock wheels.This pixel work involves even more offroading accessories than the factory G550 4×4². And the list of goodies involves a partial exoskeleton, which protects the front end, the windshield, as well as the roof. And if extra lights are what you're looking for, this virtual build definitely has something for you.A winch is also on the list and the same can be said about the handles on the B- and C-pillars, which are there to ensure easy access to the high-rider.Digital artist Mo Aoun is responsible for this off-the-beaten-path visual adventure, with the pixel wielder constantly delivering such digital dreams.