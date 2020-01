As I discovered while reviewing the Japanese crossover back in the day, the Juke is surprisingly fit to getting off the beaten path - here 's the thing finding its way through a river, for example.Of course, there are plenty of limitations that keep an enthusiastic Juke driver from giving a Defender or a G-Class a hard time when the road is far away. Well, all those barriers can be set aside in the virtual universe, where the rendering that brought us here transforms the vehicle into a true terrain tamer.Let's start from the ground up, shall we? The massive BF Goodrich rubber present on the machine is a good friend of traction, with the rendering even showcasing the low tire pressure offroading aficionados use to get out of trouble. Regardless of the driving conditions, these tires will be kept in place by the beadlock wheels - whatever you feel about the new wheel/tire combo, you can multiply that by two, as a pair of spares now sits where the rear hatch used to be.Of course, the connection to the road was reinvented by introducing solid axles at both ends, and it looks like the fresh shock absorbers offer decent travel.The exoskeleton found on the Nissan Juke provides protection in case the one behind the wheel has... level horizon issues, while the roof rack can help accommodate various accessories.Now, as you'll notice on the license plate located just below the winch, Mo Aoun is the name of the digital artist who gifted us with these pixels.