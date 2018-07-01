New Mercedes A-Class Will Have Two Phev Versions

While the new A-Class hatchback only came out with three engine choices, the variations are going to keep piling up in the next few years.

7 photos



Normally, when you make a plug-in, the power goes to the front wheels because this is lighter and more efficient. The 4Matic in the name could indicate that the rear wheels are powered by electricity alone. Volkswagen is also considering similar technology for the Golf or Tiguan.



Mercedes has never had a compact plug-in car, but it did offer the



Now, the existence of the A 220e and 250 e could have just been revealed by patent filings. However, the UK magazine also claims both models are powered by the 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine developed in partnership by Daimler and Renault.



In both cases, the e-motor will deliver around 90 HP (66 kW) to the rear wheels. And yes, that does mean you will have a RWD hatchback when it's in pure electric mode. The only difference between the 220 and the 250 e will be the output of the 1.3 turbo: 136 HP vs. 163 HP. That to us suggests there will also be an A 180 base model sooner or later.



These powertrains won't just be limited to the hatchback, as they should also be found under the hood... or rather the trunk of the A-Class sedan, GLB-Class or CLA-Class.



