New Icebreaking Tanker to Expand Green Energy Transportation from the Russian Arctic

Japanese marine transportation giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) will play an important part in the large-scale Arctic LNG 2 Project meant to expand the marine transportation of eco-friendly energy resources from the Russian Arctic region with the help of innovative icebreaking tankers.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been used as a cleaner alternative to maritime fuel for a while now, but according to MOL, the demand for it is constantly increasing, as the industry focuses more on clean energy resources. The Japanese company has been one of the pioneers, participating in LNG transportation since 1983.
It was also the first Asian shipping company to operate an icebreaking LNG carrier, as part of the Yamal LNG project, in 2018. Another industry-first was operating the world’s first large ethane carrier, in collaboration with Reliance Industries Limited in India.
Now, the company will use its expertise related to the Northern Sea Route to operate a new LNG icebreaking tanker, on behalf of Russia-based PAO Novatek, which is the main investor in the Arctic LNG 2 Project.
The 702-foot (214 meters) vessel will be built in China, at the Guangzhou Shipyard. Once completed, its mission will be to transport condensate from an LNG/condensate production plant located on Russia’s Gydan Peninsula, inside the Arctic Circle, mainly to Europe, via the Northern Sea Route. According to MOL, the LNG/condensate that’s being produced in the Russian Arctic has a significant potential for supporting decarbonization efforts worldwide.
Three icebreaking LNG carriers were already built for the same project and are scheduled to kick off operations in 2023. This new tanker will be delivered later, in 2024.
Recently, a Finnish company has announced that it’s building a dual fuel icebreaker with a hybrid propulsion system. It will be able to operate using either LNG or low-sulfur diesel, which are both considered cleaner alternatives to conventional fuel. While this Finnish vessel will demonstrate that even icebreakers can be green, the future MOL icebreaking tanker will help get even more LNG where it’s needed, to advance clean transportation.
