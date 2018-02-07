New Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Confirmed To Debut At 2018 Chicago Auto Show

April 2018 will mark one year since Hyundai took the veils off the facelifted Sonata
, although the Hybrid and Plug-In have yet to be refreshed. It’s a matter of time until the eco-friendly versions will be updated, with the Sonata Hybrid dropping tomorrow.
For those who won’t be at the McCormick Place in time for the premiere, Hyundai
will stream the presentation live on Facebook on the Chicago Auto Show’s page. In addition to the Sonata Hybrid, the South Korean automaker will detail the Shopper Assurance program and “a new motorsports program.”
From a stylistic standpoint, there won’t be much to tell the ICE-only Sonata from the Hybrid
except for Blue Drive badges here and there and some snazzy-looking wheels. Similarly small aesthetic differences will be applied to the interior of the mid-size sedan gifted with front-wheel-drive.
Think redesigned instrument cluster, three-spoke steering wheel, and the latest version of the automaker’s infotainment system. Driver assistance is another area the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will excel at, with the newcomer expected to improve on Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning in addition to Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection.
Under the skin, it’s safe to assume Hyundai will operate minimal changes to the powertrain consisting of a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine
and an electric motor. The pre-facelift Sonata Hybrid develops 193 horsepower and is EPA-rated 42 miles per gallon combined (39 mpg city and 45 mpg highway). The six-speed automatic is likely to soldier on, with the eight-speeder reserved for the range-topping 2.0-liter turbo powertrain.
Pricing shouldn’t differ too much from the 2017 model year ($26,000), more so if you bear in mind the non-hybrid Sonata starts at $22,050 before destination. The Sonata Hybrid is also eligible for a $2,500 retail bonus cash, which would take the price down to $23,500 for the entry-level SE. The lineup will further consist of the Limited, which currently starts at $30,100.