New GM Crossover to Be Built in Lansing, Michigan

19 Feb 2019
At least one new crossover is coming from GM in the not so distant future, one that will be assembled at the Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan. This is the fine print of the company’s latest announcement regarding the facility.
Buick Enspire ConceptBuick Enspire ConceptBuick Enspire ConceptBuick Enspire ConceptBuick Enspire Concept teaser
Lansing is currently producing two crossovers, the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, but GM will probably start assembling a new one following a $36 million investment announced on Tuesday. The specifics of the new production model have not been announced because of “competitive reasons.”

“We are proud of the hard work and commitment of the entire Lansing team and the Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Enclave are important products in our growing crossover portfolio,” said in a statement GM CEO Mary Barra.

“This investment will allow us to prepare the plant for future crossover production.”

The crossover market is continuously expanding, and it has done so for the past few years, so another investment in the segment makes sense. GM is rumored to be working on several such cars across its brands, including one called Enspire, rumored to be Buick-ized version of the Cadillac XT4.

Building whatever this crossover will be in Lansing makes sense too, as the location is one of GM’s best equipped for the task. Over the past ten years, more than $600 million have been poured in there, and more than 2 million crossovers rolled off assembly lines since the plant’s opening in 2006.

The investment is the latest in a series that started just after several plant closures and contract terminations were announced at the end of last year.

The most recent expansion plan is the $22 million investment in the Spring Hill, Tennessee facility, where GM will be assembling 6.2-liter V8 engines. The complex is responsible for the assembly of several of GM’s cars, including from the Cadillac and GMC brands, but is also in charge of the production of powertrains.
