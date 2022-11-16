New Exotic Model Coming From Praga Next Week, ICE Sounds Delicious

If you feel like exotic automakers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren are becoming too mainstream, and would rather spend your hard-earned cash elsewhere, then you’re in luck, because there are a few companies that will gladly take your money in return for one of their rare products.
Joining that list soon is Praga Cars, whose long motorsport history has given them the desire to infuse some of their DNA into a road-legal model. It is due next week, on November 23, at 12:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. CET – 5:00 p.m. GMT), and it is all about performance and tackling corners as fast as possible.
According to the company based in the Czech Republic (Praga stands for Prague), “this is not a concept,” but a “high-performance car in its final stages of development, targeting a unique combination of very fast lap times in the hands of skilled drivers, on-road compliance, and stand-out looks.”
Some of its traits have been previewed on video, including the internal combustion engine fueled by gasoline that sounds fabulous under high revs. The yet-unnamed model from Praga Cars is said to feature an all-carbon construction for weight-saving purposes. It has a wedge-shaped design, with what seems to be a very wide body and a rather narrow cockpit.
Moreover, the shape tells us that it boasts a mid-engine layout, and it remains to be seen whether it has rear- or all-wheel drive. The upcoming exotic model has visible exhaust tips, and brakes signed by Alcon. We’d expect at least one more teaser before the grand unveiling in one week from today, which might shed more light on it. Nonetheless, all the juicy details about it will be revealed on the 23rd, so stay tuned for the exact specifications and availability. Production will be limited to just 12 cars in 2023, the first year of production, Praga says.
