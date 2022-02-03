New Error Makes Android Auto Sound “Boring”, Don’t Hold Your Breath for a Fix

Listening to music on Android Auto is as easy as 1-2-3, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is always working exactly as you’d expect it to work.
And after installing the most recent updates, it looks like some users have come across another problem that’s happening because heaven knows why.
It all comes down to how the music sounds when Android Auto is running.
It goes without saying Android Auto shouldn’t alter the audio quality in any way, but users on Google’s forums explain that the app actually makes everything sound flat “and boring.”
There’s zero bass, someone says, and while the music sounds properly when Android Auto isn’t running, connecting the mobile device to the head unit and launching the app produces this uncanny behavior that nobody knows how to fix.
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be an app-specific problem, as the flat sound occurs regardless of the music player that’s running on Android Auto.
This could be an indication that Google’s app is the one to blame for the whole thing, but on the other hand, it could very well be a compatibility issue with certain head units. On the other hand, given everything worked properly before the most recent updates, this seems to signal that one of the latest Android Auto versions introduced a change that somehow doesn’t play nice with music players.
At this point, Google hasn’t said anything about a potential fix, but on the other hand, the glitch doesn’t seem to be as widespread as others. In other words, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for a fix, especially if it only affects a limited number of users.
As for the workarounds, none seems to exist, as all the generic fixes users have turned to produced zero improvements for the quality of the audio on Android Auto.
It all comes down to how the music sounds when Android Auto is running.
It goes without saying Android Auto shouldn’t alter the audio quality in any way, but users on Google’s forums explain that the app actually makes everything sound flat “and boring.”
There’s zero bass, someone says, and while the music sounds properly when Android Auto isn’t running, connecting the mobile device to the head unit and launching the app produces this uncanny behavior that nobody knows how to fix.
At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be an app-specific problem, as the flat sound occurs regardless of the music player that’s running on Android Auto.
This could be an indication that Google’s app is the one to blame for the whole thing, but on the other hand, it could very well be a compatibility issue with certain head units. On the other hand, given everything worked properly before the most recent updates, this seems to signal that one of the latest Android Auto versions introduced a change that somehow doesn’t play nice with music players.
At this point, Google hasn’t said anything about a potential fix, but on the other hand, the glitch doesn’t seem to be as widespread as others. In other words, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for a fix, especially if it only affects a limited number of users.
As for the workarounds, none seems to exist, as all the generic fixes users have turned to produced zero improvements for the quality of the audio on Android Auto.