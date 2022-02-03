5K-Mile 2001 Aprilia RST 1000 Futura Is All About Canyon-Carving and Long-Haul Rides

If you ask me, putting stickers on such a fine machine is a clear indication of bad taste, but to each their own.
Aprilia’s RST 1000 Futura draws power from a fuel-injected 998cc V-twin engine, which is coupled with a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Featuring four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.8:1, the liquid-cooled titan will go about producing 113 untamed stallions when its crankshaft turns at 9,250 rpm.
In the neighborhood of 7,250 spins, this nasty animal can summon a peak torque output figure of 71 pound-feet (96 Nm). After finishing the quarter-mile jog in twelve seconds flat, the Italian sport-tourer will eventually reach a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Mind you, these numbers are quite respectable for a bike that weighs 463 pounds (210 kg) on an empty stomach.
An aluminum twin-spar frame holds everything in place, and its front end sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Stopping power is generated by dual 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake discs at the front and a single 255 mm (10 inches) unit at the rear.
The RST 1000 Futura pictured in this article’s photo gallery is a 2001 model with 5,100 miles (8,200 km) on the odometer, sporting a youthful battery, refurbished fueling hardware, and a stainless-steel aftermarket exhaust. Under current ownership, Aprilia’s spartan also received a remote-reservoir Penske shock absorber, while its license plate holder has been fitted with auxiliary LED lighting items.
Finally, the creature’s five-spoke wheels were wrapped in a vibrant coat of red paintwork. This well-kept Futura is looking for a new place to call home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where it will be listed for another six days (until Wednesday, February 9). As you can probably imagine, the current bid of $3,850 won’t be meeting the reserve, so feel free to submit yours before it’s too late!
