Google Announces Fix for Major Android Auto Error

More on this:

1 A Closer Look at Android Auto’s Alternative to the CarPlay Dashboard

2 Android Auto Is Getting a Split-Screen Mode Similar to CarPlay’s Dashboard

3 Wireless Android Auto Adapters Coming to More Stores Because of Course

4 Motorola’s Wireless Android Auto Adapter Finally Up for Grabs, Get It While You Can

5 Renault Unveils First Sketch of the Austral's Interior, It Looks Promising