New BMW M3 Competition Shows Up on Nurburgring, Gets Closer To Production

Many aficionados still have a hard time recovering from the loss of the E9X BMW M3's naturally aspirated V8. Well, the upcoming G80 M3 seems to be trully prepared to make up for that, with prototypes now completing their final development stages at the Nurburgring.
While the 2020/2021 BMW M3 won't bring back the atmoshperic V8, the iconic badge will have something for every taste. As such, you can expect the newcomer to land in at least three configurations.
Regardless of the spec, the engine compartment will be populated by the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six that made its debut on the 2019 X3 M and X4 M.
There will be a Pure mode delivering around 450 ponies and sticking to the basics in order to keep the price in check. Then we'll get the standard model, with about 480 hp, while the all-out Competition model is expected to pack up to 510 ponies.
The varous configurations will include RWD models, along with the rumored xDrive cars, with the latter being an eagerly anticipated development. After all, introducing all-paw hardware on the F90 M5 proved to be a massive hit, especially since the big brother of the M3 also comes with a RWD-only driving mode for the the drifting urges kick in.
And while the new M3 will come with two pedals, an optional manual tranny is expected to show up on the list of options.
Note that while the tech bits mentioned above should be on the list, it remains to be seen how the German automotive producer want to comine this and offer us different versions for what remains the core model of the M Division.
Speaking of addressing matters that have left aficioandos seeking more, perhaps the G80 M3 will leave the less-than-ideal aural side of its predecessor behind, even though this one is a tough bet.
