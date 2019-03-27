autoevolution
 

New Audi A1 25 TFSI Is the Least Powerful Audi at 95 HP, Has a 5-Speed Manual

It's always fun to look at what Audi offers at the bottom of the range. The American entry point is the A3 with its under-tuned 2-liter engine, but over in Europe, they have the smaller A1, which is the size of a MINI hatch and now gets a 1-liter turbo.
Yes, a 1-liter, though that's hardly rare in the supermini marketplace. This 3-cylinder turbocharged engine is developed for small and compact Volkswagen cars, which means it's also available in the A3.

But while the A3 hatchback stops at the 30 TFSI system with 116 HP, the smaller A1 can have a 25 TFSI setup. This gets the same 95 HP and 5-speed manual you'd get in something like the Skoda Fabia or VW Polo, not to mention crossovers like the T-Cross.

So what's the trade? Well, as we've mentioned multiple times before, the A1 Sportback is way too expensive, so by having the 25 TFSI in the range, more people can afford one. Prices in Germany start from €19,950, which means you save €1,200 over the 116 HP version of the same car.

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions stay about the same. But the cheap-scapes at Audi don't give you alloy wheels or even a radio. Just look at that interior shot from their configurator. Have you ever seen a more sorry sight?

We think you'd have to be crazy to buy this car. For €20,405 you can have the Polo Highline (top spec) with the 95 HP engine and a DSG gearbox. This would give you alloy wheels, silver-trim steering wheel, parking assistance, Climatronic, and ambient interior lighting.

The other engine choices for the A1 Sportback are the 35 TFSI, which is a 150 HP 1.5 turbo for 25,050 euros, and the 40 TFSI S tronic, essentially a Polo GTI, but costing €29,100. Yeah, the Audi looks nicer, but the price gap is huge.
